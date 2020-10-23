Major incident on I-70 westbound near Elm Grove at Exit 5; interstate closed westbound, both lanes

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. 10-23

Sergeant Roxby of the Wheeling Police Department confirms that there were three vehicles involved in this incident: two passenger cars and one tractor-trailer.

One vehicle is under the tractor-trailer and the person in that vehicle is being extricated from under the truck.

One person is injured.

I-70 westbound at Exit 5 is closed for both lanes.

Roxy advises motorists to avoid the scene by taking Exit 11 at Dallas Pike then going on to Route 40 on National Road.

Wheeling PD, the Ohio County Sheriff’s office and the Department of Highways are on scene.

An official from the Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a major incident on I-70 Westbound near Elm Grove that occurred around 4:50 p.m. this afternoon.

Wheeling PD now confirms in a Tweet that both lanes of I-70 West are CLOSED because of a multi-vehicle crash at Mile Marker 5 at the Elm Grove exit.

Motorists should avoid the area while emergency responders work at the scene.

I-70 westbound is shut down.

We have a crew on the scene.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.