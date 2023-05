WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A major power outage is being reported in Wintersville.

The Wintersville Police Department said a large tree fell on power lines on Efts Lane.

Power crews say the power could be restored as early as Noon for some areas. Other areas may be without power until 3:00 p.m. Crews also say it depends on how well the repairs go.

Police ask that people avoid the area of Efts Lane if possible and to be patient.

Stay with 7News for updates.