WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Major changes are coming to two venues right here in Wheeling to bring the Friendly City up to date with current entertainment industry standards.

WesBanco Arena and Capitol Theatre are enforcing these new policies to ensure the safety of fans and staff members.

Some of the changes include no professional audio or video recording, no oversized bags and absolutely no weapons of any kind – this includes pocketknives.

Clear bags are encouraged and must be no larger than 12x12x6.

Small purses and clutches are still permitted but will be searched at both venues.

“If you bring something with you that is not permitted into the venue, you will be asked to return it to your vehicle or you would have to discard it there at the venue. We’re also currently wanding at both venues and soon right before Nailers opening day, we are investing in Ceia Machines, which if you go to PNC Park, Heinz Field (now known as Acrisure Stadium), you’ll be very used to seeing these machines. They speed up the entry {process}.” Kelly Tucker | Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

The new Ceia machines will also alert security if someone is hiding an item not permitted in the venue.

From that point, the person will be taken to secondary screening.

All of this is being done to keep the Friendly City a safe place.