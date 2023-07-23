WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) Officials with the Wheeling Water Department have confirmed with 7News that a significant water line break has occurred in North Wheeling.

The 14-inch water line break happened between 8th Street and Main Street.

Water line break on 8th and Main Streets in Wheeling

Officials say Main Street will be closed for at least the rest of today, July 23., and 8th Street will be closed for several hours. There is no time for reopening at this time.

Crews are currently on site shutting down the main valve to the line.

They are still determining who will be without water at this time.

This is a developing story; stick with 7News for further updates.