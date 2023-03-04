OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an age of financial uncertainty, many are pondering what retirement might look like.

7NEWS spoke with Jason Haswell from the Monteverde Group, who tells us that the bulk of retirees they deal with get some sort of job post-retirement.

Haswell says it doesn’t matter what kind of job they did before, but people do have different reasons for taking a new job. Some are doing it to supplement their incomes, but he says that most of the retirees he encounters just want something to do that they enjoy.

He recommends using a hobby to guide your way. For instance, if you like hunting, maybe get a part-time job at Cabela’s; if you like gardening, try to find a position at a flower shop.

“Anything you find that you do as a hobby that you like, you could probably find something part-time that you enjoy and bring in a little extra money. And it stimulates your brain, you’re still very social and it helps people move through retirement I think a little quicker. Time doesn’t go by and drag.” Jason Haswell, Managing Director and Financial Adviser with the Monteverde Group

Haswell says that you don’t want to retire and then just sit around your house all the time. And if a part-time job doesn’t sound appealing, Haswell recommends using your free time to volunteer and do something positive in the community.