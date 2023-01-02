WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes New Year’s Resolutions and year after year, “Exercising More” remains at the top of the list.

It’s easy to speak resolutions into existence, but how easy is it to follow through with them?

James Youngblood, an instructor and trainer at the Wheeling YMCA says that the number one way to stay consistent in your new gym routine is to make time for yourself and go in with a plan.

This plan should be simple at first – for example, don’t go in saying you’re going to lose 40 pounds, but instead keep your goal at two-to-five-pound increments per month, and develop your routine off of that.

He says that the biggest mistake he notices people make right off the bat, is trying to do everything all at once, and he has advice for anyone just starting out.

”The first thing you would do is come see me. Come see our front desk people, and the first thing you want to do is get a membership. The second thing you want to do is if you want to just get in here, get a feel for everything, take it slow. Most people want to come in here their first day, ‘Oh, I’m going to knock out an hour workout.’ You’re going to be too sore the following day and not want to do anything, so you want to keep it about 20 to 30 minutes.” James Youngblood – Instructor, Wheeling YMCA

The Wheeling YMCA says that they had around 15 new memberships by 3pm, and they expect more into the evening.

Members have access to free daycare Monday through Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, and access to the pool and sauna steam room, fitness center, and gyms.