WHEELING, W.Va. – For the convenience of residents and business owners, the City of Wheeling is adding to its online payment menu.

Assistant Finance Director John Carlier said payments for fire service fees, city service fees, B&O taxes, business licenses and hotel/motel taxes can now be paid via the City’s website. Online payments for traffic citations, municipal court fines, building code violations and utility bills were instituted in the last several years and will continue to be accepted as well.

“Individuals wishing to pay electronically simply need to visit the City’s website at wheelingwv.gov and select the Pay Online link that appears in the menu across the top of the webpage. From there, the user will select what he or she would like to pay and then follow the prompts.” John Carlier | Assistant Finance Director | City of Wheeling

Individuals wishing to pay a fine or bill via telephone, by mailing it or visiting the finance office can still do so. The online payment capability is in addition to the other payment methods.

Any questions or concerns with questions about online payments should be directed to the City of Wheeling’s finance department at (304) 234-6473.