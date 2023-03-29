MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Mark your calendars, it’s time for John Marshall High School’s spring musical.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The John Marshall Monarch Company will be performing their rendition of the highly popular musical “Mama Mia!” this week.

Senior Sydney Hess takes on the role as Sophie, along side sophomore Jacob Boyette, who is playing Skye. Apprising the roles of Donna and Sam are seniors Khloe Trussell and Isaac Perry.

Erin Bond, the Monarch Company Director, is excited to bring this story to life.

“Mama Mia!” will be open to the public on Friday, March 31 and Saturday April 1 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are available at the door of the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts which opens 30 minutes prior to curtain time. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students.