MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Broadway favorite is heading to Moundsville!

Strand Theatre will present ‘Mamma Mia,’ which features top hits from the 70s pop band, ‘ABBA.’

For those not familiar with the story of ‘Mamma Mia,’ a bride-to-be is trying to discover her father’s identify before the “big day.”

The musical will be shown throughout the weekend at Strand Theatre. Head over Friday evening for the opening performance at 7:00 p.m.