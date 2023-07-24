COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have a suspect in custody after the man allegedly struck and killed a 4-year-old with a stolen Kia Saturday night on the city’s south side.

Tyrell Shute (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS DIVISION OF POLICE)

Columbus police said that just before 9 p.m., 24-year-old Tyrell Shute was allegedly driving a stolen Kia Soul in a parking lot at 841 Greenfield Drive. Police said Shute drove over the curb at the north end of the parking lot, continuing to drive on the grass behind 793 Canonby Place.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen Kia before Shute began driving off, according to court records.

In the grass, a 4-year-old boy was with his mother when the boy was hit by the front of the car, police said. Officers in the area took the boy to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to that baby, that baby’s family,” Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brian Toth said.

Police said Shute got out of the Kia after allegedly hitting the boy and ran north away from the scene. Police said Schute was arrested Sunday morning.

Toth applauded the efforts of the officers who tried to save the boy’s life.

“They put that baby in that car and they drove lights and sirens to that hospital to try and save that baby’s life,” he said. “They did everything that they possibly could. They took immediate, swift, life-saving measures.”

Court records indicate Shute’s license was suspended due to a forfeiture out of Crawford County.

Online court records state Shute is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail, according to online records.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call the division’s accident investigation unit at 614-645-4545.

In the first six months of 2023, 47% of the more than 5,000 vehicles stolen in Columbus were either a Kia or a Hyundai, police said.