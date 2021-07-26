Man arrested after leaving the scene of a DUI crash

A Kentucky man has been arrested after running away from a DUI crash on Sunday.

Police say Johnathan Glen Wagers was involved in a crash and left the scene.

When police caught up to Wagers they say Wagers put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to drive away from police. Police say they had to physically remove Wagers from his vehicle.

Wagers said to police that he hit another vehicle and left the scene and drank several beers and liquor throughout the evening

Wagers was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, fleeing police, driving under the influence, possession of an open container in a vehicle, menacing and resisting arrest.