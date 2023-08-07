A local man in Ohio was arrested after police say they noticed a vehicle equipment violation.

Woodsfield, Ohio Police say they initiated a traffic stop and identified Shamen Thomas, of Newport, OH.

Officers say they released K9 Tito to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. When doing so, officials say K9 Tito indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Officers say a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a bulk amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he is being held on charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia