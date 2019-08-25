Man caught on camera napping while Tesla drives on highway

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN/WTRF) — A couple driving down an highway in California caught an unbelievable video.

“A person sleeping behind the wheel of a car going 75 miles-per-hour on the 5 freeway,” said Clint Olivier, driver witness.

The driver was sound asleep with the car on autopilot. Olivier says the car didn’t even weave as it stayed in its lane heading right down the freeway.

“I haven’t checked the DMV manual, but I’m guessing it’s illegal to sleep while driving a car, and I’m guessing that Tesla does not recommend that you sleep while driving your car,” said Olivier.

On their website, Tesla writes “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The driver did wake up eventually and took control of the vehicle.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening, you can’t believe it’s happening,” said Olivier.