Man charged in sexual assaults near OSU campus appears in court

by: Danielle Grossman

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of groping two women near the Ohio State University campus was in municipal court Friday for his arraignment.

Johnny Lee Maynard, 40, is homeless but is now behind bars for allegedly touching women inappropriately near OSU’s campus.

Maynard is charged with one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 28, a woman told police she was sleeping in her car when she woke up and saw Maynard in the front taking her change. Maynard then allegedly made sexual advances toward her. She was able to eventually escape.

Later that same day, a student was walking her dog when she told police a man groped her and when she screamed, he ran off.

Maynard was arrested with the help of a local business owner.

According to Columbus Police, one of the victims identified Maynard from a police lineup.

Maynard has a long criminal record including 23 misdemeanors and three felony convictions. Prosecutors in the case said the majority of the convictions were for violent crimes.

Maynard was on post release control for a burglary conviction and was under active supervision, according to the court.

Friday in court, the prosecutor said Maynard is also a suspect in other sexually oriented cases currently being investigate.

Maynard will appear back in court on Aug. 16. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

