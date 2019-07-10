Man charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity appeared in court today

Saul Vega Jr. Was detained by West Virginia State Police earlier this year after sending sexually explicit messages to a minor then traveling to meet with her.

Vega was originally charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity.



He was taken to Northern Regional jail, with a bail set at two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.



When Vega appeared in court today – he waived time.



Vega is set to appear again next friday at 11 am.



