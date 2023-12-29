SLATYFORK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Virginia man is facing charges after deputies say he threatened to commit murder-suicide after saying deputies would “get smoked” if they didn’t leave.

It started when deputies responded to a room at the Inn At Snowshoe for a report of assault and battery just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a criminal complaint.

The responding Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Deputy knocked on the door to the hotel room and asked to speak with Matthew Collins, 39, of Virginia Beach; Collins told the deputy he wouldn’t speak with him and that he “needed to leave,” according to the complaint.

Similar exchanges continued before the deputy heard a woman telling Collins to “just talk to him,” according to the complaint, after knocking on the door again, the deputy heard “loud commotion” from inside the room.

The deputy said Collins needed to step out, or he would go inside the room, and Collins, according to the complaint, “you better not come in here or you’ll get smoked.”

The deputy, according to the complaint, told Collins to step out “before he escalated the situation,” to which Collins allegedly responded, “you better not come in here or you’ll get smoked.”

At around 10:10 p.m., backup arrived, which is when Collins said “that he would shoot the Female then Himself,” according to the complaint.

Collins was charged with threats of terrorist acts and domestic assault. As of Dec. 27, Collins was no longer listed in the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s online jail records.

