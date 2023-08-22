DEEP CREEK, Md. (WTRF) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed to 7News that a man died at Deep Creek Sunday after falling from an innertube.
Maryland DNR released this statement Tuesday:
“A Maryland man died after falling from an innertube towed by a boat on Deep Creek Lake Sunday afternoon. Natural Resources Police responded to a missing person report at about 6 p.m. Sunday; police divers conducted a search leading to the victim’s recovery Monday morning. Police say the man was not wearing a life jacket. At the request of the family, the victim’s name is not being released.”Maryland Department of Natural Resources
