PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Pittsburgh Police report that one man has died after falling from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium after Sunday’s Steelers-Jets game.

They along with EMS at the stadium responded to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

He later passed from his injuries.

An investigation is now underway. 7News will bring you more details as they are released.