WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A tragic accident sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital on Wednesday.

Ohio County EMA director Lou Vargo says the man’s leg was trapped in a stump grinder, causing serious injuries.

The accident happened in the Oglebay Area on Route 88.

The man was flown to WVU Medicine Ruby Hospital in Morgantown as a level one Trauma.

Ohio County EMA, EMS, Wheeling, and West Liberty fire departments all responded to the accident.

Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted. Vargo said all of the agencies worked together to help the young man.