Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man impersonating an officer in a New York suburb made a real mistake when he decided to pull over a van.

According to the Associated Press, Valiery Portlock actually tried to stop a van carrying a group of detectives.

The detectives identified themselves and when they approached his car, police said the 25-year-old swerved into oncoming traffic and sped onto the highway.

That’s where highway patrol officers caught up to him and arrested Portlock.

He now faces charges of criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment.

