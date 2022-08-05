BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name.

Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally.

Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim of that tragedy–their friend and neighbor, and have a reason to pay extra attention.

On September 30, 2017, Steve Cook was struck and killed as he was working in a highway work zone.

The driver was speeding in the construction zone, and that’s not all.

“He had open containers in his vehicle, he had crack cocaine and meth in his system, so he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was texting—he was on a rage about something,” said Linda Cook, Steve’s widow.

“Mr. Cook was a tragic situation and it’s something that we deal with too frequently,” said Lt. Maurice Waddell, post commander with the St. Clairsville Ohio State Highway Patrol post. “We rely on the public’s calls so we can get somebody out there and possibly prevent a tragedy.”

The Ohio Laborers’ Union unveiled a sign along State Route 800 near Barnesville, where Steve lived, naming the stretch of road in his honor.

“Our lesson to the public is to pay attention when you’re in a work zone, slow down and move over,” said Bethany Billi of the Ohio Laborers’ Union. “Our members are out working to make the roads safer for everyone and they want to get home to their friends and family at the end of the day.”

Steve Cook’s friends and family turned out to honor him.

“He was a remarkable man,” said Brianna Willis, Steve’s daughter. “He was the kind everybody wanted to know. This is truly an honor for a well deserving man.”

“He was the love of my life,” said Linda Cook. “He was it. He has my heart with him and I know it. And that’s OK.”

And now people driving on Route 800 will have something tangible to remember him by, and a reason to slow down and pay attention.