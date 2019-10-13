Man pays off lunch debts for over 400 kids

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN/WTRF) – The total outstanding lunch balance for nine schools in one Florida school district was $944.34.

However, one local man says that was a small price to pay to make a big difference in a life of a child.

I went in there and I said, ‘I want to pay off the lunch debt.’ Andrew Levy, Florida resident

Once Levy learned that more than 400 kids in his community couldn’t get a full meal in their cafeterias, he felt he had to take action.

These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought, ‘that’s crazy.’ Andrew Levy, Florida resident

Prior to his contribution, Levy had no personal connection to the schools — just a desire to make a difference.

Food is something that you shouldn’t have to think about. Children shouldn’t have to learn hungry. Andrew Levy, Florida resident

After Levy paid the bills, he posted about his random act of kindness on Facebook.

Since then, hundreds of people have commented, asking if they could contribute next time too, starting a chain reaction in the community.