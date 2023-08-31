NORFOLK, Neb. — The Norfolk Police Division in Norfolk, Nebraska, responded to a call of a man driving with an unusual passenger along U.S. RT. 275.

According to NCN, when officers first received the call referencing a cow in the passenger seat, they thought it would be a calf or an animal that would fit inside of the vehicle.

Officers were in for quite a shock when they pulled the vehicle over.

The driver of the vehicle, Lee Meyer, of Neligh, Nebraska, was transporting his full-size Watusi bull, named Howdy Doody.

According to Oklahoma State University, full-grown Watusi bulls can reach up to 1,000-1,600 pounds.

NCN says that officers wrote Meyer some warnings and advised him to return the animal home and leave the city.