WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison Tuesday for methamphetamine trafficking in the Ohio Valley, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia.

Jason Knapp Downey, 39, of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 154 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Downey obtained the illegal substance from Cleveland, Ohio and brought it to Weirton, West Virginia to be distributed.

Officers executed a search warrant on Downey’s residence and retrieved two digital scales, a large amount of pure methamphetamine, United States currency, and ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.