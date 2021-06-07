Man who admitted to child endangerment is sent to prison

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A Belmont County child endangerment case with disturbing details from nearly three years ago has been closed—as the father is sentenced to prison.

When police conducted a welfare check on a Wabash Street house in Bridgeport in July 2019, they discovered shocking conditions.

They said the children were suffering from spider bites, bed bug bites and lice, there was a strong smell of feces, and the father—Dylan Baird—was hiding in the attic.

Dylan Baird

On Monday, Baird was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

His defense attorney asked the judge to consider Baird’s unfortunate past.

“The defendant has a unique life which I think is pertinent to this court’s consideration,” said Attorney Adam Myser. “The defendant only has a seventh grade education. He lived with his mother in Oregon. His mother was an extreme drug addict. As soon as he turned 21 years old, he came to the state of Ohio.”

Visiting Judge Daniel T. Hogan was familiar with the case.

“The sergeant who wrote to me, who was there that day, indicated that in the midst of searching the house—while you were hiding in the attic—one of these children looked at him and said ‘please help me.’ “

The children’s mother has also been convicted and is currently serving her time.

They are now divorced.

The children have been adopted by another family.