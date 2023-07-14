Is the dress gold or is the dress blue? That was the biggest question on the internet in 2015. The viral dress that caused many arguments among friends and family is back in the spotlight again.

A man associated with that gold or blue dress is being charged with attempted murder, according to multiple news outlets.

Keir Johnston, 38, from Scottland, is accused of having a history of domestic violence against his wife Grace for over 11 years.

Keir is accused of pushing his wife against the wall, threatening to kill her with a knife, and strangling her according to sources.

News outlets are saying Keir is denying all allegations.

The dress became a topic of discussion when Grace’s mother allegedly took a photo of a dress she was going to wear at the couple’s wedding. Grace’s mother sent the photo to Grace and Grace posted the photo to Facebook and the rest is history.