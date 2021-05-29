Man who threatened Jewish community center pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Prosecutors say a man who threatened an Ohio Jewish community center in a video that authorities say showed him shooting a semi-automatic rifle has pleaded guilty to charges.

Twenty-two-year-old James Reardon entered pleas Wednesday in federal court in Youngstown to transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors say police and members of an FBI task force raided Reardon’s home in New Middletown in August 2019 and found firearms, a submachine gun and “numerous” items of World War II Nazi propaganda.

A message seeking comment was left with Reardon’s attorney. Sentencing is Sept. 22.