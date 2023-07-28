SARASOTA, Fla- The Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, lost one of its beloved manatees in late April. His sudden death prompted a full pathology and necropsy report, and new findings have determined the mammal’s cause of death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hugh, a 38-year-old Manatee, was born at the Miami Seaquarium and relocated to Mote on May 2, 1996. He served as ambassador of his species and routinely and voluntarily participated in manatee research studies.

Hugh and his brother, Buffett, were the world’s only manatees to participate in voluntary, detailed behavioral research designed to aid manatee conservation.

Hugh and Buffett, like other male manatees, would exhibit two months of increased behavioral changes, including increased sexual behavior.

Aquarium team members kept the two manatees under constant observation. Aquarium vets did not see any signs of discomfort or distress but chose to distract the manatees instead of separating them. Separating them had caused undue stress in the past.

The animal care staff used positive reinforcement tools that had been previously successful to distract the manatees’ attention.

Later in the evening of April 29, Hugh suddenly became unresponsive in his habitat. The animal care team determined that he had passed away.

A necropsy and full pathology were performed to determine the cause of death.

Pathologists discovered that Hugh died from a 14.5-centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries caused by a sexual encounter with his brother, Buffett.

The animal care team said that this was the first time that this level of increased mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, July 28, 2023)