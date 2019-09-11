Manchin statement on 18th anniversary of September 11

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today issued the following statement on the eighteenth anniversary of September 11th.

On this day eighteen years ago, our nation was forever changed when we were attacked by terrorists in the most devastating domestic attack since Pearl Harbor. Our first responders ran into the wreckage without a second thought to find survivors while our nation watched in horror at the destruction caused by these attacks. We came together as a nation to take care of our fellow Americans and showed the world how resilient and courageous Americans are. Today, we remember those loved ones lost and those who went above and beyond, answering the call to action in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. We honor the millions of men and women who have answered the call to serve in the war on terror, fighting to make sure this never happens again. As we remember this tragedy, I remind all West Virginians to recommit themselves to service, to their families, communities, or country. May God bless us all and may God bless the United States of America.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin