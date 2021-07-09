Manoah fans nine in 8th MLB start

Exactly one week ago, Alek Manoah fanned 10 batters, his MLB career-high, over seven innings of work and set two Toronto records in a win over Tampa Bay. Friday night, Manoah faced the Rays once again.

In the opening inning, AK struck out a pair of batters and followed that up with back-to-back Ks in the bottom of the next. Into the third is where things got a little shaky for the former WVU ace but he rebounded with three more strikeouts. He added one more to the strikeout list in the 4th before hitting a second player with a pitch. That’s where the night ended for the Blue Rays rookie.

Manoah allowed three hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out nine over 3.2 innings.