WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The body of a man found in an abandoned Wheeling home has been identified.

Wheeling Police say the West Virginia Medical Examiner identified the man as 42-year-old Scott Allen Norman of Wheeling.

His body was discovered in the basement of an abandoned home on Jacob Street by a demolition crew.

Police say the cause and manner of death have not been determined.

