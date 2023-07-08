BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A search warrant executed at the home of an animal hoarder in Belmont County this week…has again shed light on this problem.

The humane agent who handles these cases for Belmont County Hoof & Paw says hoarders often start out with good intentions.

They are often animal lovers who collect too many and become overwhelmed.

Julie Larish says they need to ask themselves honestly if they are still able to care for the animals every day.

“The hope is that you never get in over your head. That when you realize that you cannot clean their kennel every day, and when you cannot get them out, you cannot walk them, you cannot feed them, you cannot clean their kennels, you’re in over your head. Whether it be one dog or 28 dogs. If you cannot care for your dog, you’re in over your head. At that point in time, you need to find a home for your dog.” Belmont County Hoof & Paw | Humane Agent | Belmont County Hoof & Paw

In this week’s case, the owner initially got them vet care and licenses.

Most were mastiffs, French bulldogs and boxers, bought at great expense from breeders.

But many of them are now sick with infections, breathing problems and severe flea infestations.

Larish says the court process in these cases sometimes takes three months or longer.

Anyone wanting to foster-to-adopt can reach Belmont County Hoof & Paw on Facebook or by phone at (610) 314-5203.

They also need volunteers to help walk and socialize the dogs.