Many Ohio counties are downgrading snow emergency levels for roads

(WTRF) — There is new information for you tonight on snow emergency levels in Ohio.

Here in our area, Belmont, Monroe and Guernsey Counties remain at a level two state of emergency.

There are still some hazardous roads with blowing and drifting snow.

In Jefferson County, officials have dropped their snow emergency to a level one and Noble County tonight is also on a level one.

Roads may also still be icy.

Snow emergency classifications in Ohio are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

