Many states are dealing with a variety of scams and price gouging

When a crisis strikes there will always be some individuals that take it upon themselves to take advantage of the chaos.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, states have been dealing with a variety of scams and price gouging.

The state of Ohio has received close to 800 complaints and West Virginia has received close to 700 all referring to price gauging.

During the COVID-19 pandemic individuals are listing personal protective equipment for prices

way above what they should be.

He had masks. N95 masks that he was selling for an 1800 percent mark up. David Yost – (R) Ohio Attorney General

And the states are not letting these actions off easy.

The penalties can range from

We’ve sent out a number of subpoenas we’ve sent out cease and desist letters. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

To even as far as..

We sued him. David Yost – (R) Ohio Attorney General

And price gauging isn’t the only situation states are running into.

Scams begin to rise when a crisis hit. The stimulus check has been a scam that many have been faced with.

There is some get rich quick scheme they can help you get the 1200 dollars quicker if you only work with them or we can help you access the paycheck protection program. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

WV attorney general Patrick Morrisey says those should be calls that you are weary about.

And during this time you even have to be careful on where you send donations too.

Individuals are going as far as creating fake charities. But it is as simple as doing one step to be safe.

It is better to do your research before you donate. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

This will knock out those charities that are not real.

If they are not registered they are not compliant with the law and are probably not a legit charity. David Yost – (R) Ohio Attorney General

But at the end of this pandemic both attorney generals want their states to be protected come the next crisis.

I want to have laws in place next time around so that nobody is able to get away with it. David Yost – (R) Ohio Attorney General