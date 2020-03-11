March Madness: Only staff, limited family at NCAA Tourney games

by: AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

