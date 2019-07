COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — A public hearing took place at the Buckeye State’s capital Thursday to discuss potential new laws for marijuana moving forward.

For offenders caught with 100 grams or less, the city council is considering lowering the fine to just $10.

Possession of up to 200 grams would also not mean potential jail time, unlike the current state laws.

Officials say the goal is to help those with minor convictions in searching for a job.