WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia District 2 House of Delegate Mark Zatezalo announced his decision today to run as the republican candidate for West Virginia Senate District 1.

This includes Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio Counties, as well as a portion of Marshall County.

This is the seat that current District 1 Senator Ryan Weld holds. Weld was in attendance to give his best wishes to Zatezalo as he is vying for the Attorney General seat in 2024.

Zatezalo says he and Weld have always had an open-door policy and he looks forward to continuing the work they have started together.

“I’ve served in the legislature with Mark since 2014, and Mark is an incredible guy who listens to his constituents, who gets back in touch with his constituents when they need help, and who cares deeply about this area. So, knowing all of that about him and the kind of person he is and the goals that he has, not just for the northern Panhandle, but for the state, I was honored to be a part of this today.” Ryan Weld – District 1 Senator, West Virginia

”I enjoyed living in Weirton most of my life, but now the opportunity is starting to show up and it actually is turning into quite a good time to be in the valley as a whole. I look forward to helping that whole effort to build on what we’ve been successful with in the past.” Mark Zatezalo – District 2 House of Delegates, West Virginia

Zatezalo says looking towards the future, his goals include more businesses, manufacturing, utilizing resources, and using river transportation to our advantage in the Northern Panhandle.