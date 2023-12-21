(WTRF) – The Market Street Bridge that connects West Virginia Route 2 and Steubenville was abruptly closed to all traffic on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation inspected the bridge in September, and officials lowered the weight and height limit for vehicles immediately after. The bridge was inspected again according to its 3 month inspection cycle on Wednesday, and engineers saw further deterioration, so they closed it to all traffic Thursday morning.

Officials tell us the next step requires a decision to be made in Charleston on how to move forward. The bridge could be repaired, closed permanently, or an entirely new bridge could be constructed.

“They’re going to look at all avenues of everything, so yeah, it’s way too early. We just know we have to close it until they decide what the best route is. We don’t want to waste taxpayers’ money and we want a safe bridge. We want the safest thing for our people. So it’s best to just go ahead and shut it at this point.” Charlie Reynolds – District 6 Manager, West Virginia Department of Highways

Detours are available using the Veterans Memorial Bridge to the north, or the Wellsburg Bridge to the south.

The abrupt closure was a shock not only to drivers, but also to our local representatives.

State Senators Ryan Weld and Laura Wakim Chapman, as well as Delegate Jimmy Willis have penned a letter to Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston, asking for answers to several pressing questions.

In part, they want to know when the decision was made to close the bridge following Wednesday’s inspection. They also want to know why vehicular traffic was allowed to continue between the Wednesday inspection and the closure on Thursday morning.

Weld says, quote, “The roads and bridges that our constituents drive on are perhaps the most visible symbol of our state government, and when decisions that greatly affect them such as this occur, they deserve full transparency.”

Read his full letter below:

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.