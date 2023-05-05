MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a great day for our furry friends, as today marked the official reopening of the Tiffany Dlesk Spay and Neuter Clinic near the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

The Spay-Neuter clinic was closed for nearly a year because they were without a veterinarian, but they reopened in January. During the downtime, with the help of the Marshall County Commission, both facilities underwent a one million dollar renovation.

To date, they have spayed and neutered over 20,000 animals.

“As part of the wellness program that we have at our shelter, when you adopt an animal from us it’s already spayed and neutered and it has all of its shots. It’s micro chipped, its health has been taken care of completely. So unless it gets an illness you won’t have to go to the vet for a year, you know, until you need your regular check up.” Lisa Zukoff, President of the Marshall County Animal Rescue League

Ms. Zukoff says they are proud of their work, as well as the incredible support from the community and the Marshall County Commission.