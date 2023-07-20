MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for somewhere that you can soak up the sun with friends and family, you’re in luck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Marshall County Fair is set to open this Saturday for everyone to enjoy.

The opening day of the fair will include a horse show and two local entertainers. Gage Joseph will be the opening act with Allie Colleen headlining the evening.

This year’s fair features an ATV race on Sunday and a brand-new rodeo on Wednesday night for all to enjoy.

Thursday and Friday will include the traditional truck and tractor pulls and of course the delicious fair food and food truck items will be available all week.

The fair board is looking forward to a very successful week and hopes everyone will come out.

”We’re just looking forward to a really safe and happy week. We hope the weather holds for us. But we’ve made it through rain and hot before. So if that happens, we’ll be fine. I think everybody coming to the fair, this is just a country fair and people seem to come and join their visiting with their friends and neighbors.” Beth Bertram – President of Marshall County Fair Board

The fair will run from Saturday 22 to Saturday 29. The gate price will be $10 and will give you access to all the rides and shows at the fair. Week long fair passes will be $50 and can be purchased at the fair office.