Marshall County Health Department To Hold Drive Through Moderna Booster Vaccination Clinic

Moundsville, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department will be holding a drive through booster vaccination clinic on October 25 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until our current supply of Moderna vaccine is depleted.

This clinic will only be for those who have received two primary doses of Moderna and wish to receive the Moderna booster. We will not be providing booster to those who want to “mix and match” their booster at this clinic. “Mix and match” type boosters will only be administered at the Health Department itself.

In simplified terms, the following individuals are eligible and/or recommended to receive a booster of the Moderna vaccine (please refer to the CDC for expanded information if desired):

1. Those who received their second Moderna vaccine 6 months prior. You must have received your second dose on or before April 25, 2021.

2. Those over 18 who live or work where they may be exposed to COVID.

3. Those over 18 with underlying medical conditions.

4. Those who are over 65.

You MUST bring you photo identification and vaccine card with you. If you do not have these items, you will not be able to receive a booster dose on this date. Vaccination records will not be looked up while at the clinic.

Entrance to the clinic will be from 12th Street, and follow staff directions and signs to the clinic. Everyone is reminded to dress appropriately, short sleeve shirt to allow for ease of administering the vaccine.

At this time Moderna booster doses will only be provided through drive through clinics and not through our walk-in clinics at the health department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit their Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.