Marshall County man convicted of sex crimes who walked free has conviction reinstated

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Marshall County man’s convictions have been reinstated by the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court handed down its ruling Tuesday against Michael Daniel Bowman.

Earlier this year, Marshall County Circuit Judge David Hummel said the grand jury was NOT prepped properly to spot bias from facts in this case.

Man convicted of sex crimes walks free in West Virginia after judge catches ‘fatal flaws’ in grand jury transcript

Judge Hummel ruled Bowman be released from jail and he’s been out for about seven months.

Bowman was convicted of five sexual offenses, against young children.

Sheriff Bill Helms said Bowman was arrested Tuesday evening in Moundsville.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court ruled they agree with the state and found the circuit court exceeded its authority in dismissing those indictments.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.