Marshall County man says pipeline is causing major issues to his property

After many unanswered attempts to save his property, one Marshall County resident reached out to 7News for some help.

Steven Coladonato moved to West Virginia from Connecticut in 2012 after visiting the area to see his grandkids.

He fell in love with the land on Nixon Ridge in Moundsville and built a brand new home there in 2013.

Steven described his land as beautiful, with deer roaming all over his property.

He says he could get on his 4 wheeler, and ride through the country for hours, but claims all of that has changed

.Just one year ago, he signed a contract for a 12-inch pipe to run through his land.

Now Steven says the land has slipped multiple times leaving a crumbling foundation.

He is blaming Clearwater Construction and HG Energy.

The homeowner is fed up.

“The amount of dust factor that’s out here is insane. It’s just terrible. My whole ground has shifted down hill and my foundation. I’m about ready to lose my house because of this. My foundation is gone.” Steven Coladonato – Marshall County Resident

Coladonato says that the workers are some of the nicest people he’s met, but he is upset up with the company for what he called neglect to the land on the ridge.

7News reached out to the company and are waiting to hear back.