Marshall County Offers Third Vaccine to Immunocompromised Individuals

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) In Marshall County, people who are eligible for the third Covid 19 vaccine, got their shot in a drive through clinic today.

People that have been diagnosed as immunocompromised by their doctor were able to get the booster shot. It’s all to prevent and protect community members from potentially being exposed to a strain of the virus.

Volunteers at the Marshall County Fairgrounds site said they were shocked at the low turnout, but that they’re happy to help those who did.

We’re doing a booster clinic and actually it’s the first one we’ve done since the COVID-19 clinic started. About forty people passed through in the last 90 minutes. Many of them elderly and or immunocompromised. David Bougher, Volunteer Nurse

I just received my third shot which is the booster for the variant and I am so glad that I got it. I would like to stay safe. I’m just trying to talk all my friends into coming down and getting their injection. Joyce Dimitro, Patient

Dimitro says she believes many people fear the third dose but says she’s thankful she had the opportunity to get it.