MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Magistrate, Zachary Allman, is hosting the 3rd Annual Marshall County Family Night on Friday, June 23, according to a Facebook post.

The free swim party is at Benwood City Pool, from 6-10 p.m.

Several local food trucks will be serving BBQ, Ice Cream, Shaved Ice, Pizza, Doughnuts, Smash Burgers, etc.

The DJ will be playing great music for the entire evening.

Any donations or money profited will go to providing a bronze marker in memory of Joe Giovengo.

While this is held in Benwood, any Marshall County resident is welcome.

This is the 3rd year Magistrate Allman has hosted the free pool party and it is always a great community event.

