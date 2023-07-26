MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kids may not be thinking about going back to school yet, but an event in Marshall County shows that an entire community cares about their students.

“Educating our kids does take a village. And so, you will see a lot of community involvement here. You’ll see well over a thousand kids served today. And so, we’re very proud of this event and proud of all the work that Susie and the volunteers do.” Shelby Haines – Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

The Marshall County Back to School Fun Fair is an event held annually to provide families within the county with all the necessary school supplies for the year and several other daily necessities.

Through partnerships with several organizations and donors, Susie Baker from Marshall County Schools and several volunteers provide students with backpacks, various school supplies as well as food and personal hygiene products.

The fair is completely free and is one that celebrates the upcoming school year.

“There’s no financial guidelines for who can come to this. It’s open for everyone. And we want everyone to come because we want to celebrate learning, we want to celebrate school, and we want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity when they enter our doors on the first day of school.” Shelby Haines – Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

The volunteers who run the fair enjoy helping everyone they can and enjoy having fun with those in their community.

”It’s fun. It’s nice to help people out. You know, it’s a need. It’s amazing the turnout that we get here we’ll see somewhere around 1,200 families, backpacks, and everything.” James Wheeler – Fun Fair Volunteer

While the fair takes a huge burden off of the parents, it is also an event that helps the students in Marshall County get excited for a new year of learning.

”It makes them feel better because they know that they have all their supplies. They know that when they get there, they’re going to be ready and starting a new year with new friends and you know, new schools. They like it, too, and they enjoy it and they have a good time while they’re here.” Amanda – Marshall County Resident

The Fun Fair ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today and saw more than 1,000 families come through to get their kids everything they need to start the new year.

7News wishes all the students and their families a safe and fun school year.