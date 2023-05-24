MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — As the 2022-2023 academic year comes to an end, so do the careers of the 11 administrators, teachers and service personnel members who will be retiring from Marshall County Schools.

The retirees, who have a total of 258 years of combined experience, include Kim Clark, Tammy

Fahnestock, Renee Hart, Sandra Kotson, Tamara Lemley, Sharlene Lucey, Anna Myers,

Michael Reilly, George Weaver, Kim Yurisko and Ted Zervos.

Each faculty and staff member will be greatly missed by students, parents, colleagues and

administration; however, the impact they have made on the lives they’ve touched will live on

forever.

The retirees were recognized by superintendent, Dr. Shelby Haines and board members during

a reception held in their honor at the regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening.