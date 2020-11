MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department reports 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, and 14 probable on Saturday.

This brings the county to over 900 cases in total with 430 currently isolated at home.

Because of the county continuing in red, the Health Department will continue offering testing this coming week from Monday 10 AM to 2 PM, Tuesday 10 AM to 2 PM, and Wednesday 9 AM to 12 PM.