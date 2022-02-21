MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – Each year they use their abilities to raise awareness and give back to the community, but this year hit homes because it is in memory of a former classmate.

The John Marshall High School strings program is preparing for their Disney benefit concert.

This year, the group will perform to raise money for the Marshall County string’s scholarship and the Jim Gracey Memorial scholarship fund.

Jim was a student here at John Marshall high school who was tragically killed in a car accident his freshman year he would have been a senior this year and one of the ways that we are helping remember his time with us is to support the scholarship program that his family setup so funds from this performance will help support scholarship. Justin Jones, Strings Teacher, John Marshall High School



Senior Trixie Calissie says she is excited to play a few classics from her childhood.

Both groups are playing two different songs from different Disney pieces. There will also be a fiddle ensemble that will be composed of violins and basis for a kind of western field and a cello ensemble that will be pirates theme for Pirates of the Caribbean. We also have two Chamber Orchestra pieces. And one electric instrument ensemble from Frozen, which is going to be really interesting. Trixie Calissie, Senior at John Marshall High School

They say this concert is unlike any of their performances and the Disney theme is perfect for everyone to enjoy.

The concert will also feature Cameron high school students and 8th graders from around the county.

The concert takes place at John Marshall High School Tuesday evening at 6:30.

No tickets are required but donations will be accepted at the door to contribute to the scholarship fund.