(WTRF) — Two Save a Life Free Naloxone Day sites will be in the Ohio Valley tomorrow.

The Weirton locations will be the Municipal Building parking lot and the Moundsville Pharmacy.

The drive-thru sites will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will train on proper naloxone usage, provide Naloxone kits, and distribute resources treatment and/or recovery services to anyone interested.